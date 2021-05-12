While the Eldora-New Providence School Board and the public discussed the district's mask mandate for a little more than an hour Monday night, decisions were also made regarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in contracts and other needed purchases.
The board approved a new cooling tower for the high school at a cost of $144,000 and the replacement of 28 heat pumps at the high school at a cost of $140,000. The heat pumps will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the federal government that have totaled about $1.9 million since last year. That purchase does need to be approved by the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.