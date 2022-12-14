The Eldora-New Providence City School District met on Monday, Dec. 12 (6:30 p.m.) for the final regular session of the year. The school board members spent the earlier parts of the meeting reelecting executives for 2023. Jared Cook was again instated as the president, and Nick LaVelle was approved as vice president again. They were both sworn in by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam Zellmer and School Business Official Cindy Bierle.
Also, the buildings, grounds, and transportation committee will be comprised of Cook, LaVelle, and Marc Anderson. Anderson, Maggie VanderWilt, and Jay Stanish will form the negotiations committee. Cook and LaVelle will make up the liaison committee, and Stanish, Emily Herring, and Breanne Butler will spearhead school improvement. And Mary Poulter was appointed as the Iowa Association of School Boards rep for District 5. The school board members also agreed to move forward with Robert's Rules of Order, no change from their standard operating procedures.
