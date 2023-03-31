In a press release from Thursday, March 30, South Hardin Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer announced that there will be changes to the Eldora-New Providence Elementary School's pickup and drop-off system for the remainder of the school year as construction starts on the nearby 11th Avenue.
For starters, 11th Avenue will be closed (at least from Washington to Seventh streets) as the work begins, which throws a wrench into the traditional student drop-offs and pickups. That, in turn, will affect the traffic flow for the drop-off and pickups, which will begin on Monday, April 3.
