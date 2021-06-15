The Eldora-New Providence School Board heard a facilities update during a short meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer told the board 28 new heat pumps for the high school have arrived and will be installed next week. The pumps came in at a cost of $140,000. A new cooling tower is also being constructed at a cost of $144,000. Zellmer said that is expected to arrive in late July and be installed in early August. The heat pumps will be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the federal government that have totaled about $1.9 million for the district since last year. That purchase does need to be approved by the government.
