The Eldora-New Providence school bond issue vote, which would have allowed the district to completely renovate the current elementary school and add an addition to the elementary school, failed by a measure of 45 percent yes, to 55 percent no. The addition would have included new preschool classrooms, new media center, new gymnasium, and new office space at the elementary.
A six-week informational push, headed by E-NP and South Hardin School Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer, educated the public about all aspects of the renovations. Meetings were held consistently throughout Eldora prior to the vote. Zellmer also spoke about the bond issue to various group and organizations, including the Eldora City Council.
