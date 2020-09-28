Hardin County E-Squad Chief Jeff Fiscus stands next to one of the new emergency signs that was purchased as part of a $5,000 gift from the Hardin Count Community Endowment Foundation. According to Fiscus, the E-Squad had to match the $5,000 total, and used the money to buy accident site signage, lighting and a generator.
One of the Hardin County Emergency Management Squad's primary tasks is to provide traffic control at accidents.
This spring, the E-Squad was notified it was awarded $5,000 from the Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation. According to E-Squad Chief Jeff Fiscus, those dollars have already been put to good use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.