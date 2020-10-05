An Iowa Falls man was found guilty of three counts of third-degree sex abuse in Iowa District Court on Friday.
According to a press release from the Hardin County Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Robert Stewart Eakin Sr. is facing up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of the class C felonies. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April of 2020 by the Iowa Falls Police Department and the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding multiple acts of sex abuse of a child starting in 2018.
