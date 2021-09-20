ECC Foundation Director Gwen Groen (left) and Executive Assistant Kristy Nevenhoven show some of the items buried away for decades in a vault. A museum is planned to highlight ECC’s people and history.
The Times Citizen is publishing articles featuring the six organizations seeking donations through the 2021 Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. This story is the second. The others will follow every Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 2.
When the idea for an Ellsworth Community College museum first came up with the ECC Foundation almost two years ago, it was the brainchild of then new ECC Foundation and Alumni Affairs Director Gwen Groen. Shortly after taking the position in 2019, she stumbled upon a treasure trove of historic artifacts and memorabilia that hadn’t been seen in years – maybe decades.
“We have an incredible story of history that current students are not aware of, and so many former staff, faculty and alumni that have left their footprint,” Groen said. “We feel by bringing this story back to campus, the students will find a great deal of pride. We also believe it will bring many back to campus and be a point of interest for visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.