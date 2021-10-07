Members of the Ellsworth Community College Wrestling Team visited Alden Elementary last week to read to several classes. They’re pictured above with Wendy Cooper’s second grade class. The wrestlers included Eddie Ndayikengurukiye, Chris Sanchez, Adrian Vivdia, Ethan Miller and Isaiah Laguna. They read the book “How Do Dinosaurs Go To School?” and answered the students’ questions about wrestling.
When Tyson Springer accepted the job as head coach for the Ellsworth Community College Panther wrestling team in April 2020, he had a lot of plans to put his stamp on the program. But he came in just as COVID clamped down on at least one of those ideas. Last week, he implemented it.
Beginning with the elementary school in Alden, a group of Panther wrestlers read to the first and second grade classes. The team will continue at Rock Run and Pineview schools in Iowa Falls this week.
