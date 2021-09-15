The Times Citizen is publishing articles featuring the six organizations seeking donations through the 2021 Barlow Family Foundation Challenge. Today’s story is the first. The others will follow every Wednesday and Saturday through Oct. 2.
Even the most established institutions in a community need help from time to time. That’s the case of Edgewood – a pillar of Iowa Falls that began as a school of domestic arts for girls and has become a location for meetings, receptions and even a home, in the case of the building’s upstairs apartments.
The board that oversees Edgewood has taken great care of the building, which was built in 1910 after a canvassing effort by local women raised the money to construct it. For decades, young women attended the school to learn sewing, cooking and other skills. Since the late 1930s the building has been used as a community gathering place. Today, it hosts baby showers, civic organizations’ meetings and local Girl Scouts. Four upstairs apartments – rented only to women – remain, and are leased by area students and others who need an affordable place to live.
Edgewood is a special place for me. Including the time when I was short on funds and was able to live there for a few months.
Please help Edgewood
