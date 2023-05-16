The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board met Monday to discuss and act on new math curriculum that has helped bring the district together with Eldora-New Providence as shared South Hardin. The group also adopted a new communication program to better share information with the public and district patrons.
In March of 2020, as schools across the country were shutting its doors and moving to remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress set aside more than $121 billion for Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief (ESSER) funding. The money was to be used by school districts to help respond to the pandemic.
Monday, the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board spent some of that funding to purchase math curriculum for K-5 and 6-12. At the lower level, the district will be moving forward with a program it helped pilot this past year, Bridges Math from the Math Learning Center. H-R’s share with Eldora-New Providence footing the remainder of the $53,580 cost will be $18,346.80 with plans to continue with the program when an updated version is released for the 2024-25 school year.
