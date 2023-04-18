The Eldora city council opened last Tuesday's session, and one of its earliest movers ad shakers was to appoint a new council member into the vacancy left by Blake Jones after his resignation and joining the police department.
First, a public hearing was opened and closed with no issue; then, with that, the council approved a resolution to appoint former councilman Greg Priske back into a city council role.
