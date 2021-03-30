The Eldora City Council voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget during a special meeting on Monday.
The budget calls for $5,450,141 in expenditures against $5,524,537 in revenues. The property tax levy will drop from $21.76 per $1,000 in taxable valuation last year to $21.48 this year for regular property. Ag land will remain the same at $3.00 per $1,000 in taxable valuation. FY 2022 begins July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.