The Eldora City Council voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget during a special meeting on Monday.

The budget calls for $5,450,141 in expenditures against $5,524,537 in revenues. The property tax levy will drop from $21.76 per $1,000 in taxable valuation last year to $21.48 this year for regular property. Ag land will remain the same at $3.00 per $1,000 in taxable valuation. FY 2022 begins July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2022.

Eldora Blighted Property
The properties at 1607 and 1609 15th Ave. in Eldora are considered blight and will be up for bid from the City next month.

