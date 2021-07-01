The Harrison Building, located directly west of the Eldora YMCA in this 2013 picture, may be getting a $500,000 renovation if a Community Pledge Block Grant is received. It would contain two apartments above retail space below.
Eldora Council Members Jerry Kramer and Cindy Johns listen during Tuesday's special meeting. City Administrator Aaron Budweg explained the City is attempting to obtain a $500,000 to renovate the Harrison Building.
The Eldora City Council approved spending up to $4,500 toward the completion of engineering and architectural studies of the building located at 1245 14th Ave. in hopes of receiving a $500,000 grant.
City Administrator Aaron Budweg said the owner of the building, often referred to as the Harrison Building, and Jason Steffen have each agreed to pay for one-third of the studies' costs and an unidentified financial institution has agreed to contribute $1,000. The estimated total cost of the studies between $8,000 and $12,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.