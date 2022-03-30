The Eldora City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 city budget during a special meeting on Tuesday.
In total, the city expects to spend just more than $7.3 million from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Total revenues are only expected to be $5.88 million, but the end-of-year fund balance is still expected to be $4.3 million.
