The project would take place on 11th Avenue roughly from St. Paul Lutheran Church to the entrance to the Hardin County Fairgrounds. It would include waste water, storm sewer, and curb and gutter projects.
The Eldora City Council unanimously approved entering into a general obligation corporate purpose loan agreement to borrow almost an additional $1 million needed to complete the 11th Avenue street and sewer project.
The council held a work session last month because bids for the project came in more than 30 percent higher than was estimated about six months ago. The original estimate was about $2.3 million, but the two bids the city received were for $3.16 and $3.23 million. At the work session, the council voted to allow City Administrator Aaron Budweg to sign an agreement with Northland Securities to move forward with a new general obligation debt issuance of $985,000 on top of the $1.75 million already issued.
