The project would take place on 11th Avenue roughly from St. Paul Lutheran Church to the entrance to the Hardin County Fairgrounds. It would include waste water, storm sewer, and curb and gutter projects.
After months of planning, underestimated bids and assessment agreements with homeowners, the 11th Avenue street and sewer project in Eldora is finally set to go.
The Eldora City Council unanimously approved the issuance of $985,000 of additional bond financing at Tuesday's meeting. The original estimate for the project - which will replace the water main and other sewer elements, along with the street, curb and some sidewalks roughly from St. Paul Lutheran Church to the entrance of the Hardin County Fairgrounds - was about $2.3 million, but the two bids the city received were for $3.16 and $3.23 million.
