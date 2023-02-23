Eldora's city council
Pictured is part of the Eldora city council from their February meeting: Councilwoman Carey Callaway Morton (left to right), City Attorney Erika Allen, Councilwoman Cindy Drake, and Councilman Blake Jones.

 Shawn Digity

At the tail-end of the Eldora council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, councilwoman Carey Callaway-Morton explained that some facets of the new Greenbelt EMS merger would now be different than the two cities had originally intended. Earlier this month, a financial subcommittee of Eldora and Ackley council members hashed out finer details of the consolidation agreement to get on the same wavelength before consulting their respective legal teams.

Callaway Morton led off, "So as we got into the nuts and bolts of this merger and the budget, we realized that our initial proposal of how this should all be structured was not financially feasible for the city of Eldora. And so we had a very open and honest conversation with a subcommittee of folks from Ackley and from Eldora to figure out how we can still make this merger work without comprising service to any residents anywhere."

