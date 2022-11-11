Eldora Fire rescues 15th St. residents

After a busy October, the Eldora Fire Department responded to another house fire in early November. In the early hours of Monday, Nov. 7 (2:26 a.m.), Eldora Fire Rescue responded to a home on the 1700 block of 15th Street in Eldora.
The original call reported that residents were still within the building. With that, the first-responding police officers and EMS personnel breached the building and safely secured the residents. The civilians sustained second-degree burns and inhaled smoke and were immediately transported by ambulance. First responders were also checked out and treated, but none received any life-threatening injuries.
