Reported in October, Casey's General Stores purchased the Kum & Go Founder's Store (Store 1959) on Eldora's Edgington Avenue. There were no official dates when last reported, but there are now. Kum & Go vacated the Eldora location on Monday, Nov. 28, and Casey's will be transitioning into the building by Dec. 12.
More so, when reaching out to Casey's for comment, the convenience store chain confirmed that its new store will be transitioned into a subsection of the Casey's General Store brand known as "goodstop by Casey's."
