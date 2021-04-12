An Eldora man was arrested in the early morning hours after allegedly refusing to stop for police and being in possession of illegal drugs.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Ryan Bennett Peak has been charged with possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense, a class D felony, and eluding, which is a serious misdemeanor.
