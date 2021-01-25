An Eldora man was arrested last Friday after allegedly stealing a dump trailer in Iowa Falls last year.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Avery Mark Griffin was arrested on a warrant Jan. 22 and charged with second-degree theft after allegedly stealing a 2021 Big Tex Dump Trailer owned by Hoversten Contracting from the parking lot of Triple M Auto in Iowa Falls on Oct. 23, 2020.
