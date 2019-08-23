An Eldora man has been arrested and charged with domestic abuse after allegedly threatening a woman in his home with a knife.
According to court documents, 63-year-old Earl Lyons was arrested by Eldora Police Officer Michael Pearce at his home located at 2006 12th Ave. #54 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Hardin County dispatcher reported that she heard Lyons threaten to stab the victim with his knife while on the line with her after she called 911.
