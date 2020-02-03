An Eldora man was arrested Sunday after allegedly passing a vehicle and then forcing it to stop by blocking the roadway. Once stopped he retrieved a weapon from his truck and threatened to kill a passenger in the other vehicle, calling him the N-word in the process.
According to court documents, 35-year-old Avery Mark Griffin Sr. was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment after the Sunday morning incident. Hardin County Deputy Kourtney Nachazel reported that Griffin and a separate vehicle containing Johnathan Burgin, Courtney Burgin and Chelsea Risius were traveling on Highway D41 at about 11 a.m. when the incident took place.
