An Eldora man was arrested by Hardin County deputies Friday on a warrant out of Poweshiek County for allegedly stealing $4,500 from a Grinnell business.
According to court records, 47-year-old Jacob Ryan Bloom is facing a second-degree theft charge after allegedly producing a fraudulent check in the name of the name of the victim's business for $4,500 on or about Dec. 8 of last year.
