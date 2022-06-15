An Eldora man is facing up to five years in prison after being arrested on an active warrant on Tuesday.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Johnathan Richard Burgin has been charged with domestic abuse assault, a class D felony.
(2) comments
“Wasn’t trying to hurt me”??!!? After two 911 calls AND Visible choke marks. Wake up and speak up. Others can’t help if you don’t let them.
The story states that the 911 calls were made on June 19, but is that date correct? The dateline on the story is June 16. June 19 is several days from now -- or is the story from a previous year?
