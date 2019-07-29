An Eldora man was arrested Friday after allegedly punching his high school aged son in the head.
According to court records, 46-year-old Aaron John Ingrassia has been charged with child endangerment - serious injury, a class C felony, after police alleged he punched his son in the head twice at their residence at 1113 Washington St. #12.
