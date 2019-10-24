An Eldora man who was being held by ICE in the Hardin County Jail was transferred to Marshall County Tuesday after being charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Cesar Leonel Garcia touched the same 11-year-old girl’s genitals on at least two occasions. Once between Dec. 20, 2017 and Dec. 30 2017, and again between Jan. 1 2018 and Feb. 28, 2018.
