An Eldora man is facing life in prison after being arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution and more.
According to court records, 57-year-old Patrick Alan Taylor was arrested on Friday after police received a report the previous Saturday, March 12, from a mother who said her son had been sexually assaulted by Taylor.
