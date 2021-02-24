An Eldora man who pleaded guilty to criminal mischief last October for repeatedly smashing his vehicle into a truck in an Eldora parking lot was given a deferred sentence in Iowa District Court on Feb. 18.
According to court records, 52-year-old Daniel Byron Armfield pleaded guilty first-degree criminal mischief on the condition he be given a six-month probationary period prior to sentencing. The sentence was based on whether or not Armfield followed the rules of his probation, which he apparently did.
