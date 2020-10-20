An Eldora man who was arrested last March after using his Volkswagon Beetle to repeatedly smash into a 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the Anderson Family Dentistry parking lot parking lot has pleaded guilty.
According to court records, 52-year-old Daniel Byron Armfield faces up to 10 years in prison after convictions for first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment and eluding. Armfield's sentencing hearing has been delayed until Feb. 15, 2021. The plea and conviction were entered on Oct. 13.
