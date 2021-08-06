Benjamin Feilmeier

Benjamin Earl Feilmeier

An Eldora man who pleaded guilty to two burglary charges last month has been given a suspended sentence and probation in each case. 

According to court records, 32-year-old Benjamin Earl Feilmeier was sentenced to two suspended five-year prison terms for third-degree burglary in Hardin District Court on Tuesday. He was ordered to serve two years of probation as well.

