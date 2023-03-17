Eldora led their March session with a pair of public hearings (vacating alleys and a CDBG update), but a third one had been scratched from the agenda and pushed back to April pertaining to the appointment of a new council member.
The vacancy is now open after former member Blake Jones stepped down to accept a full-time position as a police officer. The process is currently open for the newest council appointment and should be filled at Eldora's April council meeting.
