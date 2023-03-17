Eldora city council March 14
Greg Priske was in attendance for Eldora's council meeting last Tuesday. He spoke during the citizens' comment portion to express his interest in the open council seat.

 Shawn Digity

Eldora led their March session with a pair of public hearings (vacating alleys and a CDBG update), but a third one had been scratched from the agenda and pushed back to April pertaining to the appointment of a new council member.

The vacancy is now open after former member Blake Jones stepped down to accept a full-time position as a police officer. The process is currently open for the newest council appointment and should be filled at Eldora's April council meeting.

