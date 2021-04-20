An Eldora man who pleaded guilty to a theft charge last week is headed to prison.
According to court records, 36-year-old Avery Mark Griffin was sentenced to serve two years in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree theft for stealing a dump trailer in Iowa Falls in October of last year. He was also found to be in violation of his probation and was sentenced to serve a two-year sentence consecutive to the theft sentence due to a first-degree harassment conviction last June.
