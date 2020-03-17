An Eldora woman was arrested by Iowa Falls Police Monday for allegedly writing more than $4,000 worth of bad checks to herself since December.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Renee Elizabeth Simmons has been charged with theft by check after cashing six checks totaling $4,056.32 made out to herself at various Greenbelt Bank and Trust locations in December and January.
