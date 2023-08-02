Brianne N. Devries, a 40-year-old Eldora woman (39 at the time), was taken into custody after an incident that now sees her charged with domestic abuse assault (second offense), a serious misdemeanor. The situation, which occurred at a trailer park on Eldora's 12th Avenue, allegedly involved the woman and her husband as they got into a fight.
When the Eldora Police Department arrived at the scene, the first officer quickly located Devries at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, as she was walking south toward 12th Avenue. Upon contact, the officer noted that she had difficulty keeping her balance and smelled of alcohol. There, the woman said that she and her husband had gotten into a "fight," stated the criminal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.