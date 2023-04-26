A 49-year-old woman from Eldora, Kelley Sue Good, was pronounced dead in Waterloo on Wednesday, April 19 after a vehicle rollover on Hoff Road.
Waterloo Police responded to reports of a car accident at around 6:40 p.m. where Good's vehicle had overturned after earlier reports of reckless driving in the West Fourth Street and Westchester Road areas and traveling south on Hoff.
