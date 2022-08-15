An Eldora woman was arrested for criminal mischief in the early morning hours in Iowa Falls on Sunday for allegedly punching and breaking a TV at a private residence earlier in the evening.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jan Minteer broke the TV at 319 School St. just after midnight. An Iowa Falls officer located Minteer around 1 a.m. at the 503 Bar. Minteer was arrested after admitting to breaking the TV, valued at around $150. She was then charged with criminal mischief - fifth degree and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
