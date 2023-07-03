Eldora’s Board of Adjustment met earlier this month and discussed Wheeljack’s Lab. Pictured are Bob John (red shirt, clockwise), Tom Ewoldt, Renee Minteer, City Administrator Aaron Budweg, and BoA Chairman Scott Humphrey.
The Eldora Board of Adjustment met for its most recent meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, which was nearly an in-and-out after only addressing one pertinent bullet point on the agenda. That singular item, however, has larger community economic relevance, especially more so in recent months.
The Board's short session became a boon for local vintage toy expert Chris Ingledue after he purchased the old McFarland clinic lot, located at 2413 Edgington Avenue, as part of an expansion for his homegrown business. A couple of months ago, Ingledue had bought the property from the city for $111,000 just for that expansion. Wheeljack's Lab, Ingledue's Eldora-based toy-market business, inspired by Transformers, wheels and deals in '80s and '90s vintage toys.
