Iowa Valley Community College District Board Chairman Larry Johnson, of Iowa Falls, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new Ellsworth Community College residence hall on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Valley Community College District officials and representatives from Steege Construction and OPN Architects break ground on a new ECC residence hall on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Posing for a photo are (from left) ECC Provost Dr. Martin Reimer, Ellsworth College Foundation Board Chairman Roger Nissly and ECC Athletics Director and Director of Student Life Nate Forsyth. They gathered on Monday, June 14, 2021 to participate in a groundbreaking for a new residence hall on the ECC campus.
Ellsworth Community College broke ground Monday on a building that will alter the look of the campus and the experience of its students for decades to come.
Officials and employees from the college and Iowa Valley Community College District, and members of the Ellsworth College Board of Trustees, and the Ellsworth College Foundation gathered at the future site of a new residence hall, near the intersection of North Street and College Avenue in Iowa Falls for a brief ceremony before a ceremonial groundbreaking.
