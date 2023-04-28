This dog was rescued from a barn fire and looked on a firefighters from Iowa Falls-Alden and Ackley battle what was left of the fire. No injuries, the people or pets, were reported. The fire was ruled accidental.
Kolton Fryslie was burning some junk in an old silo pit at his parents Paul and Bobette Fryslie’s acreage at 27142 155th St. southeast of Iowa Falls. He had a water hose in-hand and was keeping the ground around it and a nearby barn wet. What he didn’t take into account was embers from the fire catching the roof of the old structure while he was pulling out more wood.
“The hose was constantly running,” Fryslie said. “I was dragging stuff and looked up and saw orange at the top of the barn. It was like paper mache it was so thin. I climbed up as fast as I could to try and put it out because it wasn’t very big. It didn’t take me long to get off the roof. As soon as I realized I wasn’t putting it out, I was down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.