The Scenic City Empress got back in the water on June 4, 2021, after 21 months sitting on dry land at Weaver's Cove in Iowa Falls. The summer public cruise season is set to begin on Saturday, June 12.

 Photo by Sara Konrad Baranowski

The Scenic City Empress riverboat is back in the water after spending the last 21 months on dry land.

The Scenic City Empress made its way downstream after being lowered into the Iowa River at Weaver's Cove in Iowa Falls on Friday, June 4, 2021.

The boat – the crown jewel of the boat club in Iowa Falls – was put back in the river last Friday, June 4, and went on a maiden cruise down the river before docking at the boat club. The Empress is a mainstay in Iowa Falls and cruises are a favorite activity for the public, school reunions, weddings, business meetings and others.

Scenic City Boat Club Director Crystal Archer helps pull the Empress toward the boat club's dock after the riverboat's first trip down the river in 21 months. The boat was taken out of the water in August 2019, and it was put back in on June 4, 2021.

