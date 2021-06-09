Scenic City Boat Club Director Crystal Archer helps pull the Empress toward the boat club's dock after the riverboat's first trip down the river in 21 months. The boat was taken out of the water in August 2019, and it was put back in on June 4, 2021.
The Scenic City Empress riverboat is back in the water after spending the last 21 months on dry land.
The boat – the crown jewel of the boat club in Iowa Falls – was put back in the river last Friday, June 4, and went on a maiden cruise down the river before docking at the boat club. The Empress is a mainstay in Iowa Falls and cruises are a favorite activity for the public, school reunions, weddings, business meetings and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.