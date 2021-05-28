An Iowa Falls man who destroyed property in the Hansen Family Hospital Emergency Room pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week and was given a suspended two-year jail sentence.
According to court records, 34-year-old Titus Laverne Johnson pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was originally charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony.
