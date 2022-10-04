The Iowa Falls Etude Club met Sept. 6 for the final time in its 120-year existence. The group has performed thousands of times over the years, but has had trouble filling in for its aging ranks and decided to disband. Gathering for the last time were, front row (left to right): Elizabeth Thoms, Jane Van Gorp, Karla Hoffman, Win Lindsay. Back row (l-r): Ann Brunkhorst, Carolyn Crosser, Kim Porteous, Jean Linn, Carolyn Welden, Lana Hartl, Sherry Lippert, Eloise Lund, JoAnn Tystahl, Carole Wallen, Kay Helvig, Joan Hanson. Not shown: JoAnn Santee, Connie Benning, and Beth Crabtree.
Win Lindsay said it was just time after stating that Etude held its final meeting on Sept. 6 at the Barlow Library. The Iowa Falls group, like many other organizations in town, struggled to fill spots as members aged. They were tired, she said, and decided to disband. After 120 years.
Etude, as a noun, is a short musical composition, typically for one instrument, designed as an exercise to improve the technique or demonstrate the skill of the player. As a group, that one instrument is the collective voice of women.
