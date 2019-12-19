The Hardin County Fair Board is suing Spectacular Amusements for not showing up at the 2019 Hardin County Fair and not returning a $10,000 down payment. A bouncy slide and bouncy castle were secured by organizers from a different company at the last minute. No mechanical rides were at the fair.
The Hardin County Agricultural Society, also known as the Hardin County Fair, filed a lawsuit last week in Iowa District Court against Spectacular Amusements for breach of contract.
According to the lawsuit, the parties entered into a "Carnival Contract" in December of 2018 in which Spectacular Amusements, based in Arkansas, promised to "furnish a carnival with rides, games and concessions to the City of Eldora, County of Hardin, State of Iowa for the dates of July 10-14, 2019."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.