A Zearing woman was arrested Monday evening after a Hardin County Sheriff Deputy allegedly found a shotgun in her trunk after a traffic stop near Hubbard.
According to court records, 35-year-old Ashley Paige Eckhardt has been charged with control of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony. According to the affidavit, Eckhardt was traveling on Hwy 65/175 near 270th Street when she was pulled over for speeding by Deputy Mitch Kappel at 6:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.