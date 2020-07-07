An Iowa Falls man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly choking a woman and dragging her around their Iowa Falls home by the hair.
On Monday, Iowa Falls Police were dispatched to an address on East First Street. There, an officer spoke with a woman who said she'd been assaulted by 47-year-old Terry Dawayne Kaldenberg. The woman told police she and Kaldenberg had gotten into an argument at their home at 908 Rocksylvania Ave. The woman alleges he choked her, knocked her down, and dragged her around the house by her hair.
