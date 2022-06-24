Charges against three individuals accused of stealing a television from a residence near Hubbard have each been dismissed.
According to court records third-degree theft charges filed against 51-year-old Tammy Anny Carrasco of Ellsworth, 46-year-old Ramiro Joseph Gonzales of Fort Dodge and 49-year-old Lisa Marie Gonzales of Story City were dismissed in Hardin County District Court on Wednesday at the request of Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer.
