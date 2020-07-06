An Iowa Falls man was arrested on Friday after he pointed a loaded rifle at two men sitting in a car on Stevens Street, and a struggle over the weapon resulted in shots being fired.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Joseph Adam Frazier retrieved a loaded .223 rifle from his vehicle and confronted two men who were sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Stevens Street. During a fight over the gun, 15 rounds were fired. Police were called to the scene at around 1:37 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
