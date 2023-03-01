Last Saturday, Feb. 28, the Iowa Falls Fire Department celebrated its annual end-of-year banquet. During the event, the department recognizes those team members who have hit their first full year or every fifth year.
Those Iowa Falls firefighters who were celebrated in 2023 included Josh Wilson (1 year), Caleb Bartling (1), Irad Moreno (1), Jason Schoby (1), McKalee Eisentrager (5), Brandon Thies (5), Mason Eisentrager (10), Dave Hensing (25), Travis Prochaska (25), Daryl Weise (25), Scott Eisentrager (30), Dave Henry (30), Darwin Bates (30), Dennis Barrick (35), and Steve Henry (35).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.